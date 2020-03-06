Volda Lawrence in face-off with rival party reps

APNU+AFC party agent Volda Lawrence yesterday clashed with rival agents and representatives of other parties that contested Monday’s general elections.

Most of the persons who traded remarks with Lawrence were representatives of the opposition PPP/C. Lawrence, with APNU+AFC supporters, later said she was defending herself after being verbally attacked by representatives of the PPP.

The word “thief” was thrown at her and she responded with “murderers” during a standoff that began after the Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, attempted to declare the results for the regional elections at the office of the Region Four Returning Officer, located at the Ashmins building.