No swearing in of new President without verification of Region Four -Jagdeo tells OAS observers

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday told representatives of the Organization of American States (OAS) Electoral Observer Mission that there can be no swearing in of a new President without the verification of the results for Region Four.

During the meeting, held at the Party’s headquarters, Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, the PPP General Secretary raised several issues of concern with the team led by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, according to a PPP release.

He advanced concerns about what he said were orchestrated and coordinated attempts by some elements within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), in complicity with APNU+AFC Coalition members, to perpetrate electoral fraud in Guyana and subvert the will of the people.