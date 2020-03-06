Ramjattan accuses PPP/C of trying to `steal’ elections

Public Security Minister and APNU+AFC Prime Ministerial candidate Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said that the government would not allow the opposition PPP/C to “steal” the March 2 general elections and declared that according to the incumbent coalition’s figures it has won by a slim majority.

“…Based on the SOPs [statement of polls] we have, we have won the elections and the PPP does not want to concede that, although they themselves have those SOPs,” Ramjattan told a press conference at the coalition’s Lamaha Street headquarters.

“It is indeed a small victory margin,” he added, while noting that it is clear that the opposition cannot believe, as has happened in 2011 and 2015, “that the Region Four results as it came in made sure that they were passed at the tape.” He added that the coalition had won the region by as far as “over 52,000” votes.