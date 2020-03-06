Region Four declaration would give APNU+AFC victory

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has controversially declared the results for the Regional Elections in electoral district four.

These results which were made available to the media via Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward show the incumbent APNU+AFC Coalition securing 136,335 of the valid votes cast compared with 77,259 votes secured by the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). A difference of 59,077 votes.

Notably while all other regional results were publicly declared by the District’s Returning Officer these results were released via Whatsapp to the media fraternity after 9 of the 10 parties contesting objected to attempts by the RO Clairmont Mingo to make this declaration.