Six parties reject unverified Region Four results

Six parties, including the opposition PPP/C, have rejected the unverified regional results released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for Region Four and yesterday called for both the international community and the local citizenry to stand against any attempt by the incumbent APNU+AFC to re-claim government based on the announcement.

“We call on them [the international community] to do something a bit more strenuously than their watered down statement,” A New and United Guyana (ANUG) General Secretary Timothy Jonas told a joint news conference hosted last night by his party, the PPP/C, the Liberty and Justice Party, Change Guyana, The New Movement, and the United Republican Party.

“We are at a desperate strait…GECOM led by [Returning Officer Clairmont] Mingo and cohorts have hijacked the system… [There’s] no harm greater to a country than electoral fraud…we have to ask the international community for help, the business community, citizens, the ordinary many… it’s time for a change,” he added.