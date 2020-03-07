Cops shoot pellets, use teargas to control violent Mon Repos protest over polls

Protests at Lusignan and Mon Repos on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) erupted into violence and three persons were injured after being shot by pellets fired by the police as hundreds of persons gathered to demonstrate against what they claimed was the “rigging” of Monday’s elections.

Police also fired teargas as protesters set fires, blocked roads, harassed motorists and others, and taunted the law enforcement agents. The protests were among several that were held around the country as supporters of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) heeded the call of their leaders to protest. Protests were also held in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six yesterday. As the situation escalated and tensions ran high yesterday, some high-ranking party members arrived and urged their supporters to return home, but they were not heeded.

Both the PPP and APNU+AFC have claimed victory following Monday’s general and regional elections though the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has yet to officially declare a victor. There are concerns regarding the verification of the Region Four votes and how this will be resolved remains to be seen. The PPP has obtained several court orders, which the government is seeking to have dismissed today. International observers have also called for a verification of the votes to be done in accordance with the law.