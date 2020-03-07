LIVE: High Court hears injuction against GECOM

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire hears an injunction against GECOM.
Justice Navindra Singh on Thursday granted an injunction in the matter against the Guyana Elections Commission, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo.
Listen to live audio below.
LIVE: High Court hears GECOM's Injuction.
Posted by Department of Public Information on Saturday, March 7, 2020
Mohabir Anil Nandlall speaking to the Media at the High Court
Mohabir Anil Nandlall speaking to the Media at the High Court
Posted by Stabroek News on Saturday, March 7, 2020