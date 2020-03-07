Miners body calls on GECOM to conclude Region Four tabulation within the law

Warning about the possible blacklisting of the country, the miners association yesterday called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to conclude the tabulation of results for Region Four in accordance with the law.

In a sharply worded statement on the crisis engulfing the country over the Region Four results, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) also echoed the call issued yesterday by the western countries for “President Granger to avoid a transition of government” as it would be “based on a vote tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency.”

The GGDMA urged the contesting parties not to accept the Region Four results as delivered on Thursday even it was in their favour.