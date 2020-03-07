Dear Editor,

Congratulations to APNU and AFC. More so, AFC. I truly believed they would not have done it, especially Khem with whom I sat for five courses at UG, and found him, then, to be a most diligent and intelligent person. Congratulations, also, to all their supporters who staked lives, values, and morals for their leaders.

I searched all biblical scriptures and philosophies for consolation and explanation/justification. Found little. I think the ancient Hindu scriptures might provide some answers. There’s got to be more than, ‘what a man soweth, that shall he also reap‘.

For surely, having survived 28 years of Burnhamism, and half of PPP ‘s 23 years of arrogance, I still see no harvesting, whether wheat or tares. rivers of tears, yes, even my own, in solitary secrecy.

I have no more energy left to fight this strongly mutated strain of the 60s PNC. The young people today will not fight. They don’t even know about Cheddi Jagan whose death anniversary was yesterday, and they don’t care to know that he was the father of Universal Adult Suffrage in Guyana – which now requires an appropriate epitaph.

I conclude with the question, “what does it profit a man to gain the whole Guyana, but lose his own soul?” And, I have come to the realization that only people with souls actually care. And, rhetorically I soliloquized, “are there, therefore, actually people without souls?” Maybe Cain who ran far away and his descendants can provide the answer.

And with this, I regretfully hang up my pen. After all, writers should write not only to console but to convert as well.

Yours faithfully,

Gokarran Sukhdeo

Author, The Silver Lining

Winner, Guyana Prize for Literature, 1998