Dowrich, Nurse defy Phillip ‘five-fer’ to hand Pride edge

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich fell agonisingly short of an eighth first class hundred while Ashley Nurse belted an aggressive half-century as the pair rescued leaders Barbados Pride on the second day of their seventh round match against Trinidad and Tobago Pride.

Replying to the hosts’ 239 all out at the Brian Lara Stadium, Pride slumped to 73 for six courtesy of fast bowler Anderson Phillip’s (5-58) second career five-wicket haul before recovering to reach the close yesterday on 254 for nine – a lead of 15 runs.

Dowrich was at the forefront of the effort, the pint-sized strokemaker perishing for 96 while Nurse, batting at eight, smashed 81.

Together, they posted 159 for the seventh wicket to swing the momentum the visitors’ way, frustrating Red Force who had the better of the first two sessions.

Dowrich faced 157 deliveries in just over 3-½ hours and struck 16 fours while Nurse played with his usual merry abandon in punching 10 fours and three sixes in an audacious 96-ball knock.

Resuming the morning on 192 for five after rain disrupted Thursday’s opening day, Red Force lost their last five wickets for just 47 runs with fast bowler Chemar Holder (4-68) and seamer Kevin Stoute (3-30) sharing the wickets to fall.

Joshua DaSilva, undefeated overnight on 67, added only 10 runs before he was second out after facing 172 balls in just under 3-¾ hours and hitting a dozen fours.

Imran Khan added two to his overnight 21 before falling in the day’s third over, losing his off-stump to Stoute and DaSilva followed with 19 runs added, dragging on a wide ball from Stoute to also lose his off-stump.

Left with five overs before lunch, Pride lost out-of-form captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 13 to be 16 for one at the interval.

Brathwaite, entering the game with an average of 26 from 11 previous innings, was lbw to Phillip off the final ball before lunch, trapped on his crease by a full length delivery.

After the break, Test batsman Shamarh Brooks failed to score, bowled by Phillip in the fourth over offering no stroke and Justin Greaves followed two overs later for four, lbw to Phillip as Pride lost five more wickets for 51 runs.