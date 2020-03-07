Palmer hundred bolsters Scorpions, Smith hits back

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Left-hander Paul Palmer struck his second first class hundred and second of the season to pass 400 runs but veteran opener Devon Smith answered with an unbeaten half-century to leave the seventh round contest between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions in the balance yesterday.

The 28-year-old Palmer finished on 114 not out after resuming yesterday’s second day at the National Stadium here on 65, as Scorpions converted their overnight 285 for three into 381 all out in their first innings.

However, Nkrumah Bonner managed to add only four to his overnight 131 as left-arm pacer Preston McSween ripped through the innings to finish with career-best figures of six for 64 for his second career five-wicket haul.

Volcanoes responded positively and were 132 for two at the close, still trailing by 249 runs heading into today’s third day.

Smith was holding to the innings together on 67 not out, a knock so far consuming 155 deliveries and just short of 3-¼ hours, with six fours.

He put on 33 for the first wicket with West Indies Under-19 captain Kimani Melius who made 14 before driving an ordinary delivery from off-spinner Jamie Merchant (2-34) straight to captain John Campbell at cover in the second over after tea.

Smith then added a further 46 with Kavem Hodge who made 24 before falling lbw to Merchant, but found an ally in Andre Fletcher (22 not out) with whom he has so far put on 53 in an unbroken third wicket stand.

Bonner’s hopes of building a big innings had been earlier scuppered when he fell in the day’s second over with just five added to Scorpions’ overall total, lbw to pacer Ryan John.

However, Palmer pushed his side past 350 in an innings that lasted 261 balls, 5-¼ hours and contained eight fours and six. He has 431 runs for the season.

He put on 32 for the fifth wicket with Oraine Williams (19) and then frustrated Volcanoes in a last wicket stand of 28 with Patrick Harty (7).