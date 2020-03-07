Jaguars dismissed for 261, Hurricanes 73-2

Vishual Singh’s second half century in successive matches led Guyana Jaguars to 261 all out while Leeward Islands Hurricanes closed day two at the Providence National Stadium on 73 for two from 45 overs.

The second day’s play in the seventh round clash of the West Indies Championships saw the defending champions resuming on 115 for four with Singh, not out 54 overnight, carrying his score to 90 from 231 balls.

The 31-year-old left hander, who made 93 against Jamaica in the previous round, struck six boundaries, favouring the off side and playing with delicate hands before nicking a faint edge to wicketkeeper, Jamar Hamilton off of fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis (4-49) and effectively putting an end to a four-and-a-half hour stay at the crease.