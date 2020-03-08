LIVE: Chief Justice says has jurisdiction in Region Four results case

Chief Justice Roxane George this afternoon ruled that the court has jurisdiction in a case brought by a supporter of the PPP seeking full verification of the vote for Region Four at Monday’s General and Regional elections.
Her ruling means that she will take arguments on the substantive case and there is therefore no likelihood of the swearing in of a new President until the case has been disposed of.
