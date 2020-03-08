Chief Justice to rule today on jurisdiction to hear Region Four verification suit

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire will today rule on whether the High Court has jurisdiction to hear an application from the PPP/C, which is seeking to have the tabulation of votes in Region Four from last Monday’s general elections done according to the law prior to the declaration of a final result.

In a rare weekend sitting of the court, the matter came up for hearing yesterday and will continue today when the court delivers its ruling. Acknowledging that the entire country is in a tense state as it anxiously awaits the finality of last Monday’s general and regional elections, the chief justice said her court will be working assiduously to expedite the matter.

Last night, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) published the results of Monday’s polls on its website. It is not clear what impact this will have on the court case.