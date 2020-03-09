Billingy, Sukhai record success at Trinidad TT Silver Bowl C/ships

Titans Table Tennis Club duo Jasmine Billingy and Samara Sukhai both extended their growing reputations by recording success in the ongoing West Indies LTD. Silver Bowl junior table tennis championships at the National Racquet Centre in Trinidad and Tobago.

The nine-year old Billingy, who is Guyana’s reigning female under – 21 champion, won the girls under 11 title at the event by defeating Ashlea Mohammed in the final 8-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7.

She also copped silver in the girls under – 13 category after losing to Chloe Fraser 6-11, 11-8, 11-13, 10-12 in the closely fought final.

Sukhai on the other hand went the distance in the girls under – 9 category by defeating Jannay Mohammed 11-1, 11-2, 11-0 in a dominant display in the final.