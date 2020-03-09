Sports

Jaguars, Hurricanes clash ends in stalemate

-Johnson, Bramble register fifties

Leon Johnson acknowledges his half century (Romario Samaroo photo)
Guyana Jaguars and Leeward Islands ended their seventh round West Indies Championship match in a draw on the final day at the Providence National Stadium ground yesterday.

Hurricanes resumed on 355-7 but with Sheno Berridge out with a back injury, their final two wickets fell 30 minutes and 23 runs later. The hosts then responded with 228 for eight declared before Hurricanes closed the match at 33 for 1 chasing 112 for victory.

Earlier, left arm seamer, Raymon Reifer (3-79) made the early breakthrough by removing Jeremiah Louis who slogged a catch down to  Gudakesh Motie after adding five to his overnight score of six.