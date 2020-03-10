Police commander denies using search to harass PPP/C agent

Police Commander of Region Four (B) Kurleigh Simon yesterday denied a report that ranks from his division carried out a targeted search on the home of a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) polling agent.

Party Agent Manzoor Nadir, in a statement yesterday, said at around 10 on Sunday night “the home of a PPP/C Polling Agent was searched by the police under the pretext that the police had information that the residence has drugs, arms and ammunitions.”

Simon, in responding to the claim, acknowledged that his ranks did act on intelligence and carried out a search on a house in Madewini, on the East Bank of Demerara, but said that the search has nothing to do with victimisation or harassment as claimed by Nadir.