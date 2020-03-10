Tourism association urges resumption of Region Four verification

Dear Editor,

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) would like to publicly commend the International Observers and Foreign Missions in Guyana for their relentless efforts to protect Guyana’s Democracy.

We sincerely hope that you remain vigilant until the outstanding electoral issues are fully resolved.

THAG also joins the outpouring of appeals for GECOM to resume the transparent tabulation process for Region 4 thus removing any doubt or suspicion of the final results and any question of the future government’s legitimacy.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, wounding of people involving children and destruction of property. We therefore repeat our call on all Guyanese to demonstrate tolerance and keep the peace.

Like all of Guyana, the Association and the members of the Tourism Industry have also been impacted through cancellations of bookings for tours, accommodations and visits to the country. Many industry operators and other businesses have closed their doors as their staff are afraid to leave their homes and travel to work.

The Tourism and Hospitality Industry has made significant strides and has tremendous promise to grow exponentially to the benefit of all Guyanese. However this cannot and will not materialise in an undemocratic, unstable and insecure environment.

Yours faithfully,

Mitra Ramkumar

President

THAG