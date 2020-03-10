Andy Flower named head coach of St Lucia Zouks

CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – British-Zimbabwean cricket coach and former cricketer Andy Flower has been named St Lucia Zouks head coach for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

“I am excited to lead and coach this team. I am a fan of the Caribbean Premier League and would love to be the coach to be associated with the team to bring victory home to the fans in St Lucia,” Flowers said in a statement issued by the franchise yesterday.

The Zouks were last month purchased by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the consortium that owns Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab.

Weighing in on the appointment of Flowers, a former England coach and Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman and captain, Kings XI Punjab’s CEO Satish Menon said he was “delighted” to have someone of his “calibre and eminence”.

“We sure look forward to a great season ahead,” he said.

Flower, 51, was last weekend also appointed as Kings XI’s assistant coach.

He worked as assistant coach for the England cricket team prior to becoming head coach in 2009. During that stint which ended in 2014, England won the Ashes series home and away, the T20 World Cup in 2010, and became the number 1 ranked Test side in the world in 2011.

Up until October last year, Flower was at the England Cricket Board as technical director of elite cricket. After stepping down from that position, he coached Maratha Arabians to the Abu Dhabi T10 title, and he is currently coaching Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.

The 2020 Hero CPL will take place between August 19 and September 26.