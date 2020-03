Volleyball star Kristoff Shepherd basks in success -after copping best server award at Inter-Guianas tournament

He started to play volleyball a little over five years ago and today 20-year-old Kristoff Shepperd is enjoying marvellous success at the international level.

Shepherd recently copped the best server award during the Inter-Guianas under – 21 volleyball tournament in Cayenne.

The University of Guyana International Relations student sat down with Stabroek Sport recently and recounted the joy of copping the award, labelling it the most prized in his fledging career.