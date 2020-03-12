Jamaica: US Embassy suspends visa services after employee contracts Coronavirus

(Jamaica Gleaner) The United States Embassy in Kingston has suspended visa and other consular service after one of its employees tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The employee recently returned to Kingston after travelling to the United Kingdom.

In the meantime, the embassy says it is in the process of sanitising the premises to prevent further outbreak.

It said too that it is working with the local health authorities and is implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, the Embassy is urging U.S. citizens travelling to Jamaica to review and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.