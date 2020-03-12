Important to have senior guys for `crucial game’- Pride head coach

West Indies test captain, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Jonathan Carter will suit up for Barbados Pride when they face Guyana Jagaurs from today in round eight of the West Indies Championships.

Pride Head Coach, Emmerson Trotman believes their inclusion is critical due to the outcome of the contest.

The pink ball contest at the Providence National Stadium, which starts at 14.00 hours, could see Pride attaining an unassailable lead in the points table. They are currently 30.2 points ahead of second-placed defending champions, Guyana Jaguars, who need a win to stay alive in the race for championship honours.