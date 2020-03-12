Showdown at Providence —Titanic tussle expected as leaders Barbados take on second placed Guyana Jaguars in their top-of-the-table clash with the winning team favoured to cart off this year’s West Indies Championships.

Today’s pink ball contest between the Guyana Jaguars and Barbados Pride – two of the current regional juggernauts in the West Indies regional four-day championships – presents an opportunity to settle matters regarding the composition of the regional Test side.

Although Guyana are the five-time reigning defending champions, it is debated in some circles that the absence of a full-strength Barbados unit in the past, would have enabled Guyana to walk away with the previous five crowns.

There is merit in that argument since the West Indies Test team is sometimes filled with up to seven Barbadian nationals and is constantly on tour during the previous championships. Guyana’s success, however, should not be understated and in sporting parables, “a win is a win.”