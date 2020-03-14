Trinidad & Tobago records 2nd case of coronavirus

(Trinidad Express) The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises of the country’s second confirmed case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Yesterday at 7:44 p.m., the Caribbean Public Health Agency informed Ministry of Health officials of the positive test result.

The patient is a 66-year-old male with a recent travel history (less than 14 days ago).

The patient came to a public health facility on Thursday.

He was immediately attended to in the Accident and Emergency Department and has been isolated.

The relevant County Medical Officer of Health has already initiated contact tracing of persons who have been in close interaction with the patient. All persons who may have been exposed will be quarantined.

All public health measures continue to be strictly adhered to in order to safeguard the health of the Trinidad and Tobago population.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first confirmed case on Thursday afternoon.