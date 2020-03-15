Jaguars suffer 235-run defeat inside three days

Guyana Jaguars were rolled over for 94 before lunch in pursuit of 330 for victory against Barbados Pride yesterday at the Providence National Stadium on the third day of the West Indies Championships.

The five-time defending champions lasted 24 overs and less than two hours as Pride seamers, like the first innings, enjoyed purchase from the pitch.

Shimron Hetmyer was the first to go after stroking a boundary down to long on, only to glance a catch to Tevyn Walcott behind the stumps. Five minutes later, Leon Johnson guided a catch to Jason Holder at second slip who eventually held on to it after a few juggles. Both batsmen were dismissed by Chemar Holder who ended with two for 34 from eight overs.

Within 20 minutes, the hosts slipped to 33 for five as Kemar Roach ripped through the middle order including the wickets of Vishaul Singh and Raymon Reifer off of successive deliveries. The 31-year-old seamer also trapped Christopher Barnwell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul leg before wicket to finish with four for 36 and nine wickets for 56 runs in the match. Keemo Paul and Anthony Bramble forged a 51-run resistance and looked to blast the fast bowlers out of the bowling attack. The resistance excited the around 50 spectators who transitioned from mute to vocal with a few boundaries.

However, Jonathan Carter came on as the second bowling change to remove Bramble for 22 after spending 45 minutes at the crease and hitting four boundaries.

Paul went on to make 36 from 44 minutes and 22 balls. His innings was laced with one six that landed over long on and six fours, one of which was scooped through fine leg. However, after the scoop, he had his off-stump clipped. Kevin Sinclair suffered a similar fate while a top edge by Veerasammy Permaul and a safe catch by Walcott running down to short fine leg, sealed the match for the visitors. The loss further hampered Jaguars chances of retaining the title as Pride moved comfortably in the lead.

The championships will take a month’s break due to the Coronavirus outbreak.