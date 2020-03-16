Granger says looks forward to ‘total national recount’, urges patience

President David Granger yesterday said that he looked forward to the `total national recount’ of votes by a CARICOM high-level team being completed as quickly as possible under the auspices of GECOM and asked for the public to be patient.

He made the statements in a national address where he disclosed that he had raised with CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados that the high-level team should work within a constitutional framework. (See other story on page three.)

Swingeing pressure has come from Western countries against any swearing in of a President on the basis of the controversial tabulation for Region Four. The warnings had come when there appeared to be plans to swear in Granger on a controversial count. There have been overt signs from Washington that sanctions could be applied to officials interfering with the democratic process. Granger’s reaching out to CARICOM on Saturday has been seen as linked to the pressures that have come from the US, UK, Canada and the European Union.