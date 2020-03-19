CARICOM can still play role in vote recount – Sir Shridath

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Sir Shridath Ramphal yesterday said that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) can still play a role in supervising a recount of the ballots cast in the March 2 general and regional elections and has urged that peace and progress be pursued lawfully and transparently.

“Guyana is being deprived of regional and international approval and the opportunity for global respect at a time when it matters most,” Ramphal contended in a statement yesterday, even as he said that it is “utterly regrettable” that, despite the highest-level agreement between the political leaders of Guyana and five CARICOM Heads of Government acting for the Community, the CARICOM team invited to oversee the recount of the votes had to withdraw.

“CARICOM has not closed the door to proving the preciousness of its familial ties with Guyana; it can still play the role Guyana’s two political leaders agreed it should,” he said.