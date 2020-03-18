PPP roasts Granger, urges supporters to remain vigilant

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has asked its supporters to remain vigilant and calm and to stay home until guidance from the Party.

In a statement issued following the withdrawal of the High Level CARICOM team the party declared that if a swearing-in were to occur on the basis of the current elections results they will treat President David and the government as “illegal and illegitimate”

Further they committed to pursuing “the serious consequences from the United States” promised by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo as well as sanctions for the members of the APNU+AFC Coalition, their families, their cronies, and their collaborators.