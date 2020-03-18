Has Mr Granger lost control of the party?

Dear Editor,

It is unbelievable that President David Granger invites the Chair of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, to send a Caribbean delegation to our country to “supervise“ a recount of the electoral results and then his party’s lawyers proceed to challenge the Elec-tions Commission from conducting the recount.

It must be either that Mr. Granger has lost control of the party of which he is the Presidential Candidate or that he has acted in a manner that brings into question his personal credibility and honesty.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento