Father of five gets 3-year sentence for trafficking cannabis

A vendor was fined and sentenced after he confessed to trafficking 2.3 kg of cannabis.

Shon Sam, 35, a vendor of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, attended court on March 17 when he was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleged that, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 70km Police Outpost, Cuyuni River, he had in his possession, 2.3 kg of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded guilty to the charge.