Rape accused takes his own life

Faced with a possible conviction on two counts of raping a child, an accused on Tuesday took his own life and yesterday his attorney informed Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall that his client had died just hours before the case was scheduled to be heard.

Gavinsammy Moonsammy called Anil was accused of raping a child under the age of 16 between March 1st and April 30th 2018. The child was just 13-years at the time. A second count accused him of raping the same child between the 26th and the 27th of May 2018.

The matter had reached the point of addresses and summing up which was scheduled for Tuesday but could not proceed after it was learnt the man had drunk poison and was hospitalized. When the matter was called yesterday morning his lawyer Chandra Sohan reported that the man had died at around 2 am.