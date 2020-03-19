Saffon St robbery accused unable to post bail

Two men accused of committing robbery under arms were yesterday granted bail, but remain remanded until their next court date.

Mark Gravesande, 20, and Joshua Perreira, 21, stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Court 5 of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were granted bail in the sum of $200,000 each. However, it was made known to the court that neither of the two men would be able to make the bail granted to them.

Gravesande and Perreira were separately charged in January for committing a robbery with an offensive weapon. It is alleged that on January 17, 2020, at Saffon Street, La Penitence, while being armed with a cutlass, the two robbed Patricia Abrahams of $150,000 cash, a gold chain valued $40,000, a gold ring valued $54,000, a bag valued $2,000 and a cell phone valued $65,000, property of Omianna Dyeram.

The two men remain on remand as the matter will be recalled on April 22.