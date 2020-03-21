Central Bank urges reduction of interest rates, deferral of loan repayments for coronavirus relief

The Bank of Guyana (BoG) has urged banks to consider the reduction of interest rates on loans and a deferral of repayments as part of measures to cushion the expected financial effects from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on both individuals and businesses.

The call was made on Friday in a letter sent by BoG Governor Dr. Gobind Ganga to the Guyana Bankers Association Inc.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by Stabroek News, Ganga notes the “likely economic and financial fallout” that may be caused by COVID-19, particularly to the banking system.