Effects of COVID-19 situation already being felt

Dear Editor,

After continuously writing about the lackadaisical attitudes of our leaders as it relates to providing adequate service to us, I was not surprised when I read that the IMF are saying that Guyana is one of the countries least prepared to tackle COVID-19. Whilst this disease has the whole world cautious, we have an administration that focuses more on breaking laws to stay in power instead of focusing more on our health.

We are seeing the effects of COVID-19 around the world through food shortages, forced temporary closure of businesses, the stifling of the transportation sector and forcing everyone to be in isolation for their own safety. It seems as if the citizens have more interest in their country and health than the administration, thus, instead of relying on this incompetent administration for guidance, they rely on social media, sharing knowledge with one another to protect themselves.

In comparison with other countries, the disease is not so alarming in Guyana but the effects are already hitting us tremendously. Already, most shops, grocery stores, supermarkets, etc, are complaining of the scarcity of imported products. Many places have started to limit people in purchasing products, whilst some are claiming that they don’t have. Conveniently, some would have the products at alarmingly high prices. We are all frantic to purchase so that we could prepare, but there are many unscrupulous people out to fleece us; some are passing out expired products.

Shoppers should be aware of these dishonest actions. This is something new to many of the younger folks; the older folks use to talk of their times and now they should share their knowledge on how to conserve. At present, there’s not too many reasons to be greatly concerned but this dilemma seems as if it would be around for a very long time. We should prepare properly.

Finally, as a result of COVID-19, jobs would not be there, thus there would be a money shortage but miraculously men would find a way to get money to form a small gathering to do some serious imbibing. No doubt problems would arise due to frustration and we should all be cautious and vigilant. Sometimes problems could arise in homes. All these things are expected and we must understand that COVID-19 comes with a series of effects.

The IMF are pretty much correct in their summary of Guyana’s preparedness for the disease. This administration is concerned more in using the law to break the law instead of accepting defeat. On a lighter side, after spending Thursday and a few hours on Friday at the Leonora police station, praises must be given to the station sergeant for her concern regarding COVID-19 and the welfare of everyone working there. I thought police are not scared but they seem really afraid of COVID-19. She is doing a wonderful job making the others aware of the seriousness of the disease and is trying to get them to protect themselves.

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates