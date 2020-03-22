Nedd looking to take his skill to the next level

West Indies Under-19 left-arm spinner, Ashmead Nedd believes that his performance at the Youth World Cup earlier this year in South Africa is just the stepping stone in his career.

The 19-year-old, who also featured in the World Cup two years ago told Stabroek Sport, “ I think this World Cup was great for me compared to the last one. I think I’ve learned a lot and I was more relaxed and focused on what I had to do.”

With this new-found knowledge, Nedd explained he intends to continue training hard and “whatever comes to hand, grab it.”