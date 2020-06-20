DCC congratulates Nedd on maiden first-class call up 

The Demerara Cricket Club has extended congratulations to West Indies Under19 World Cup off spinner Ashmead Nedd who recently earned his maiden first class call up.

“President Roger Harper, the Executives and Members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) would like to congratulate the club’s young sensation Ashmead Nedd who recently earned his maiden first class call up,” a release from the club stated.

Nedd, following the 2020-2021 West Indies Professional Players Draft for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship was snapped up by the Leeward Island Hurricane for the upcoming season.