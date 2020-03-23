Sports

Should there be a rethink of the 2020 Olympic Games?

Japan’s New National Stadium, where the top athletes of the world are scheduled to compete.
Asks Emmerson Campbell

As the globe grapples with the pandemic, COVID-19, everyday brings more calls for a rethink of this year’s Olympic Games scheduled to open in four months to the day in Tokyo, Japan.

The International Olympic Committee, (IOC), along with Tokyo’s Organising Committee and the Japanese government, previously said it was  not considering a cancellation or postponement, even as other major events have been postponed or suspended including the major sports leagues in North America, Euro 2020, Copa America and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens.