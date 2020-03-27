GuySuCo and sugar unions join forces to combat Coronavirus

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has joined forces with the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) to combat the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the sugar industry.

According to a joint press release from GuySuCo and the combined unions, they have found it necessary at this time to collaborate in the interest of the thousands of sugar workers and their dependents and the wider nation to mitigate and to stem the transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the sugar industry. The group feels that its coming together at this time is hinged on their collective belief that “it is imperative that the Guyanese nation must together confront the serious consequences that have been brought to bear by COVID-19.”