Harmon not budging from discredited Region Four vote tally

Although he acknowledged that threatened sanctions are a concern, APNU+AFC campaign co-chair Joseph Harmon is not backing away from supporting results delivered by the Region Four Returning Officer (RO) which have been widely described both here and abroad as rigged.

Undeterred, the APNU+AFC Coalition yesterday urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to have the pending court matter resolved so that President David Granger can be sworn in for his second term.

According to Harmon the coalition is guided by the fact that the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield has submitted a report of the final results to the Commission for its consideration which was interrupted by the filing of several court matters but that once these matters have been discharged the Commission will meet, consider the report and declare the coalition the winner of the March 2 General Elections.