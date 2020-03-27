It is an exercise of desperation for most senior citizens

Dear Editor,

Re: GPO blunting the threat of COVID-19

This senior citizen has not seen the actual notice issued by the GPO regarding the captioned subject.

But relying on SN’s report on Page 18 of Wednesday 25th March, it is more than a wee bit confusing to learn that senior citizens are being discouraged from ‘visiting Post Offices during the first two days of the month unless it is absolutely necessary’.

What this vacuous directive suggests is that the usual anxiety shown by senior citizens to uplift their pension payments is not ‘absolutely necessary’?

Or is it that visits after the first two days of the month would be deemed as ‘absolutely necessary’?

But these are not just visits. It is an exercise of desperation for most senior citizens. The physical environment of the Post Offices certainly discourages simply visits. There is but little choice, for authorisations would have been used long before.

In the circumstances it would not be enough to have the usual single person attending at my branch. PAHO would disapprove.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)