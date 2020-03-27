Lethem is not under any lockdown, recommendations have been made

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to respond to an article in your newspaper Thursday 2020-03-26, captioned `Region Nine restricts land travel from coastal areas over COVID-19’.

May I state it here as clear as crystal; I chaired a meeting on Wednesday in my office to discuss the revelation that there was a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Bom Fim, Brazil, next door to Lethem.

In that meeting, where the Regional Chairman, the Mayor, and the Police Regional Commander were present among others, it was recommended that these actions be taken.

I was further mandated by the committee to inform my subject Minister, who will then take those recommendations to the Ministerial Task Force for ratification.

Please see a copy of that letter attached.

We are presently awaiting the approval of those recommendations.

Therefore, I would like to inform the general public that Lethem is not under any lockdown, (some are even using the word curfew), neither has the use of the crossing at Kurupukari been restricted.

However, in the interest of preventing the spread of this dreaded virus, we are asking all residents to take all necessary precautions that are so frequently posted, this includes, but is not limited to, restricted travel, social distancing, and avoidance of crowds.

These measures are to be taken by choice rather than enforced.

I would also urge media houses to contact the Office of the Regional Executive Officer on telephone numbers 772-2021, 679 0848; or the Regional Health Officer on telephone number 695 – 6681 to get the facts as it relates to the Region’s response to COVID-19.

Yours faithfully,

Carl Parker

Regional Executive Officer

Region Nine

Editor’s note: After Stabroek News received reports that the Kurupukari crossing would be closing, the REO of Region Nine, Mr Parker was contacted and he told Stabroek News that the crossing would be closed on Thursday morning after the minibuses crossed and they would only be allowing cargo trucks and private vehicles to cross.