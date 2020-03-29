Guyana News

GHRA calls on GECOM Chair to proceed with recount

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is calling on the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to urgently recount the votes cast in Region 4 and end the pain, shame and embarrassment Guyanese are now facing over the March 2nd general elections.

In a statement released yesterday the GHRA argues that the Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh must act now as she holds the future of Guyana in her hands.

“It is no longer a question of what she wants to do but what she must do – NOW!,” the statement stressed adding that Chief Justice Roxane George has already provided a legal cover for completing the tabulation of votes of Region 4 in a transparent manner.