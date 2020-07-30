Three private criminal charges filed against GECOM Chair - Nandlall says action vexatious, Singh immune from lawsuit in discharge of functions

Private criminal charges of misconduct in public office have been filed against Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh, for what complainants are alleging is her disregard of advice that the recount of votes of the March 2nd elections was unlawful.

According to legal documents seen by this newspaper, Keith Ondaan of Amelia’s Ward, Linden is alleging that despite advice from the Commission’s legal officer and Chief Parliamentary Counsel on March 16th and May 17th respectively that the recount was unlawful Singh “recklessly and unlawfully” disregarded that advice.

Ondaan is contending that though the Chairperson had been informed that the recount was “unconstitutional,” she “knowingly caused” the order which facilitated the recount, to be gazetted.