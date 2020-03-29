Wallace finding ways to keep fit during COVID-19 lockdown

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago international Samantha Wallace says she will be finding ways to remain in shape following the suspension of the Australian Super Netball League.

The 26-year-old shooter, who plays for New South Wales Swifts, is currently in Australia where the country is on partial lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s weird, waking up in the morning and not have training to attend,” Wallace told SportsMax.

“Looking at the safer side, our health and well-being are way more important than a netball league at the moment. We, the athletes, have to find a way to keep fit in our backyards or wherever, as possible.”

Australia has reported 3 635 cases of COVID-19 with 14 of these resulting in deaths. Due to the outbreak, several sporting events have been cancelled or postponed.

Formula One’s Australia Grand Prix, scheduled for March 15 in Melbourne, was scrapped along with the One-Day International series between Australia and New Zealand which was cancelled after one match.

Organisers of the Super Netball League have deferred the start of the new season from May 2 to June 30. Wallace, one of league’s leading stars, said while she missed her family in Trinidad, she was currently not in any danger.

“I’m coping extremely well, to be honest. I’m safe, my health is great,” she explained.

“It’s hard not being with my family and loved ones in this time but everyone back home is healthy and safe.”

She added: “I see this as an opportunity to spend great quality time with your kids, family. Although I know it’s a tough time here because some people are jobless and don’t know when they will have a job again, in all, I’m just grateful for life.”

Wallace is one of several Caribbean players in the league along with Jamaicans Romelda Aiken of Queensland Firebirds, Shimona Nelson and Jodi-Ann Ward of Collingwood Magpies, Shamera Sterling of Adelaide Thunderbirds, Melbourne Vixens’ Kadie-Ann Dehaney and West Coast Fever’s star shooter Jhaniele Fowler.