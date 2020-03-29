Exercise: The single best form of stress relief

The gyms are closed. Stores are shutting down. Schools are closed. Sports leagues and even the Olympic Games have been put on hold. There is even limited toilet paper and vitamins at shops and pharmacies.

And here we are, some of us stuck inside checking the news, watching the cases of COVID-19 go up while economies go down. It has been an unprecedented year thus far.

During these times it’s more important than ever to look after your health and fitness – not just for building a nice-looking body – but to build a healthy one with a strong immune system, so if you do get sick you’ll have a greater chance to fight off the infection.