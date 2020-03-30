Civil Defence Commission to enable deliveries for quarantined persons

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which is one of the entities represented on Guyana’s National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), has made provisions for items to be delivered to persons under institutional quarantine.

In an advisory posted by the CDC on Friday, it announced that due to the risk of exposure to families and friends of those in institutional isolation and quarantine, the commission will offer support by delivering items to those persons at no cost. It was however stated that the items will only be delivered if certain requirements are met and as long as the items are at the CDC’s headquarters at Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, no later than 3pm on Mondays to Fridays.

The requirements set out by the CDC stated that the items, inclusive of personal items should be neatly packed in boxes and labelled with the name and contact number of the person sending the package as well as the recipient. The advisory cautioned that perishable food items including cooked foods will not be accepted for delivery due to the risk of spoilage and contamination during the transportation process. However, if any liquids are to be sent, they must be tightly sealed.

The advisory warned persons that items such as cigarettes, alcohol and cash will be refused while herbs or illegal drugs will be confiscated as all items received are subject to inspection. It was noted that everyone entering the compound must comply with the hygiene and sanitation rules and those persons delivering packages are expected to sign the necessary documentation prepared by the CDC.