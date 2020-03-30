Two more test positive in Trinidad & Tobago for COVID-19

(Trinidad Express) As of yesterday afternoon, the Health Ministry reports the following:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 – 525
Number of samples which have tested positive -78
Number of deaths – 3
Number of persons discharged = 1
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
• Two additional positive cases have been confirmed.
o First confirmed case – close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
o Second confirmed case – pending epidemiological investigation.
Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.