Trinidad & Tobago News

Two more test positive in Trinidad & Tobago for COVID-19

(Trinidad Express) As of yesterday afternoon, the Health Ministry reports the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 – 525

Number of samples which have tested positive -78

Number of deaths – 3

Number of persons discharged = 1

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

• Two additional positive cases have been confirmed.

o First confirmed case – close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

o Second confirmed case – pending epidemiological investigation.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.