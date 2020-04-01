CJIA to remain closed until May 1st

Following a recommendation from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will remain closed until May 1. This is also expected to apply to the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle.

In an email to the Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, GCAA notes that the lessons learnt during the initial 14-day closure as well as the prevailing regional and global situation support a proposal that the closure be extended for 30 days after its expiration.

The directive is set to expire today April 1.