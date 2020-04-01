PPP/C-led forum on coronavirus urges wearing of masks by all

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s National COVID-19 Multi-stakeholder Response Forum is calling on persons to start wearing face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and it is also questioning why more testing is not being done for the virus.

“We believe that if all of us in Guyana wear a mask, it will minimize/stop the virus from spreading. If the virus cannot spread freely, it cannot infect as many people and we should be able to decrease its potency and save many more lives. There will be less particles with the virus in the air and less contaminated surfaces. While we recognize that wearing regular (not medical) home-made masks do not guarantee that someone will be free from catching the COVID-19 infection, it does increase the likelihood of preventing spread to the entire population,” a press released by the Forum, which was launched by Presidential candidate Dr. Irfaan Ali last Saturday, stated.