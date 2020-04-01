Man who died at West Dem hospital had been diagnosed with dengue fever

The man who died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) last Thursday, after exhibiting symptoms that fueled suspicions that he had the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), was suffering from dengue fever for some time prior to his death.

When the now deceased man visited the hospital, he displayed symptoms of the flu that caused medical practitioners to be alarmed that he might be infected with COVID-19. His death led to the staff that dealt directly with him being put immediately into self-quarantine pending the outcome of his results, which were found to be negative. The nurses were allowed to return to work, as related to this newspaper by the Regional Information Officer for Region Three, Ganesh Mahipaul.